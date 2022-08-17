220817-M-JX780-1147

CARTAGENA, Colombia - (Aug. 17, 2022) – Sailors assigned to the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport vessel USNS Burlington (T-EPF-10), and Colombian sailors pose for a group photo following a soccer match while the ship is inport Cargenata, Colombia, Aug. 17, 2022.. The soccer match was held to develop camaraderie between the U.S. and Colombian personnel. Burlington is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support expeditionary maintenance to deployed littoral combat ships operating in the region and conduct theater security cooperation engagements to maintain access, enhance interoperability and build enduring partnerships in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brendan Mullin/Released)

This work, USNS Burlington and Colombian Sailors Play Together in Soccer [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Brendan Mullin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.