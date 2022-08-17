Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Burlington and Colombian Sailors Play Together in Soccer [Image 4 of 6]

    USNS Burlington and Colombian Sailors Play Together in Soccer

    COLOMBIA

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Brendan Mullin 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220817-M-JX780-1106
    CARTAGENA, Colombia - (Aug. 17, 2022) – Chief Operations Specialist Timothy Weier, right, assigned to the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport vessel USNS Burlington (T-EPF-10), plays soccerwith Colombian sailors, U.S. Marines and fellow Sailors while the ship is inport Cartagena, Colombia, Aug. 17, 2022. The soccer match was held to develop camaraderie between the U.S. and Colombian personnel. Burlington is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support expeditionary maintenance to deployed littoral combat ships operating in the region and conduct theater security cooperation engagements to maintain access, enhance interoperability and build enduring partnerships in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brendan Mullin/Released)

    This work, USNS Burlington and Colombian Sailors Play Together in Soccer [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Brendan Mullin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

