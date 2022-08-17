USNS Burlington and Colombian Sailors Play Together in Soccer

20817-M-JX780-1033

CARTAGENA, Colombia - (Aug. 17, 2022) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Latoddvin Washington, assigned to the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport vessel USNS Burlington (T-EPF-10), plays soccer with Colombian sailors while the ship is inport Cartagena, Colombia, Aug. 17, 2022.The soccer match was held to develop camaraderie between the U.S. and Colombian personnel. Burlington is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support expeditionary maintenance to deployed littoral combat ships operating in the region and conduct theater security cooperation engagements to maintain access, enhance interoperability and build enduring partnerships in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brendan Mullin/Released)

