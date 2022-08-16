USNS Burlington Arrives in Cartagena, Colombia

220816-M-JX780-1038

CARTAGENA, Colombia - (Aug. 16, 2022) – Colombian Navy Cmdr. Marco Sánchez, left, speaks with Lt. Christopher Martinez, assigned to the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF-10) as the ship moors in Cartagena, Colombia for a port visit, Aug. 16, 2022. Burlington is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support expeditionary maintenance to deployed littoral combat ships operating in the region and conduct theater security cooperation engagements to maintain access, enhance interoperability and build enduring partnerships in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brendan Mullin/Released)

