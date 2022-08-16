Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Burlington Arrives in Colombia

    USNS Burlington Arrives in Cartagena, Colombia

    CARTAGENA, Colombia - (Aug. 16, 2022) – Colombian Navy Cmdr....... read more read more

    COLOMBIA

    08.16.2022

    Story by Sgt. Brendan Mullin 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    Marines and Sailors assigned to the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF-10) arrived in Cartagena, Colombia for a port visit during its scheduled deployment to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of responsibility, Aug. 16, 2022.

    The Burlington is deployed to the Caribbean to perform expeditionary maintenance on littoral combat ships operating in the region and to perform theater security cooperation engagements to build and improve enduring partnerships across the Caribbean and Central and South America.

    The Marines aboard the Burlington are operating as a part of an Integrated Information and Intelligence Support Team (I3ST) to support the Sailors and civilian mariners embarked.

    “I’m here to tell the story of what these Sailors, military and civilian, are doing down here in the Caribbean,” said Sgt. Brendan Mullin, a combat photographer assigned to the I3ST aboard the Burlington, “The detachments aboard USNS ships are usually pretty small so their story and the things they do with our partner nations usually gets less attention than they normally would.”

    While in Colombia, the Marines and Sailors will conduct multiple key leader engagements with our Colombian allies, including tours of the ship and subject matter expert exchanges.

    “Key leader engagement and theater security cooperation events serve as opportunities to share knowledge, enhance interoperability, and demonstrate commitment to allies,” said Tyler Driscoll, the ship’s master. “Our presence in Colombia shows dedication to a strong international partner and power projection within the Caribbean.”

    The Burlington’s port visit in Colombia is a demonstration of the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership and solidarity with the Americas.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022
    Story ID: 428461
    Location: CO
    USNS Burlington Arrives in Cartagena, Colombia
    USNS Burlington Arrives in Cartagena, Colombia

    Colombia
    Theater Security Cooperation
    USNAVSO
    Port Visit
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    USNS Burlington (T-EPF-10)

