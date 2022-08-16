USNS Burlington Arrives in Colombia

Photo By Sgt. Brendan Mullin | 220816-M-JX780-1038 CARTAGENA, Colombia - (Aug. 16, 2022) – Colombian Navy Cmdr....... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Brendan Mullin | 220816-M-JX780-1038 CARTAGENA, Colombia - (Aug. 16, 2022) – Colombian Navy Cmdr. Marco Sánchez, left, speaks with Lt. Christopher Martinez, assigned to the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF-10) as the ship moors in Cartagena, Colombia for a port visit, Aug. 16, 2022. Burlington is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support expeditionary maintenance to deployed littoral combat ships operating in the region and conduct theater security cooperation engagements to maintain access, enhance interoperability and build enduring partnerships in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brendan Mullin/Released) see less | View Image Page

Marines and Sailors assigned to the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF-10) arrived in Cartagena, Colombia for a port visit during its scheduled deployment to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of responsibility, Aug. 16, 2022.



The Burlington is deployed to the Caribbean to perform expeditionary maintenance on littoral combat ships operating in the region and to perform theater security cooperation engagements to build and improve enduring partnerships across the Caribbean and Central and South America.



The Marines aboard the Burlington are operating as a part of an Integrated Information and Intelligence Support Team (I3ST) to support the Sailors and civilian mariners embarked.



“I’m here to tell the story of what these Sailors, military and civilian, are doing down here in the Caribbean,” said Sgt. Brendan Mullin, a combat photographer assigned to the I3ST aboard the Burlington, “The detachments aboard USNS ships are usually pretty small so their story and the things they do with our partner nations usually gets less attention than they normally would.”



While in Colombia, the Marines and Sailors will conduct multiple key leader engagements with our Colombian allies, including tours of the ship and subject matter expert exchanges.



“Key leader engagement and theater security cooperation events serve as opportunities to share knowledge, enhance interoperability, and demonstrate commitment to allies,” said Tyler Driscoll, the ship’s master. “Our presence in Colombia shows dedication to a strong international partner and power projection within the Caribbean.”



The Burlington’s port visit in Colombia is a demonstration of the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership and solidarity with the Americas.