Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNS Burlington Arrives in Cartagena, Colombia [Image 1 of 2]

    USNS Burlington Arrives in Cartagena, Colombia

    COLOMBIA

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Brendan Mullin 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220816-M-JX780-1006
    CARTAGENA, Colombia - (Aug. 16, 2022) –The Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF-10) moors to the pier in Cartagena, Colombia during a port visit, Aug. 16, 2022. Burlington is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support expeditionary maintenance to deployed littoral combat ships operating in the region and conduct theater security cooperation engagements to maintain access, enhance interoperability and build enduring partnerships in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brendan Mullin/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 23:32
    Photo ID: 7397370
    VIRIN: 220816-M-JX780-1006
    Resolution: 4424x6636
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: CO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Burlington Arrives in Cartagena, Colombia [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Brendan Mullin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USNS Burlington Arrives in Cartagena, Colombia
    USNS Burlington Arrives in Cartagena, Colombia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USNS Burlington Arrives in Colombia

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Colombia
    Theater Security Cooperation
    USNAVSO
    Port Visit
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    USNS Burlington (T-EPF-10)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT