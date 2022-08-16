USNS Burlington Arrives in Cartagena, Colombia

220816-M-JX780-1006

CARTAGENA, Colombia - (Aug. 16, 2022) –The Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF-10) moors to the pier in Cartagena, Colombia during a port visit, Aug. 16, 2022. Burlington is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support expeditionary maintenance to deployed littoral combat ships operating in the region and conduct theater security cooperation engagements to maintain access, enhance interoperability and build enduring partnerships in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brendan Mullin/Released)

Date Taken: 08.16.2022
Location: CO