USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Namesake Visit

Lt. Ian loomis, right, from Ottumwa, Iowa, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, greets Bob Ford and Karen Ford during a dinner, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, August 31, 2022. Twelve Ford Sailors traveled to Michigan for the ship’s annual namesake visit to learn about the legacy of President Gerald R. Ford and connect with local community members in Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor and Albion. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

Date Taken: 08.31.2022 Location: GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US