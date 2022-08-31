Cmdr. Richard Rosenbusch, right, from New Baltimore, Michigan, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) assistant air officer, greets Bob Ford and Karen Ford during a dinner in Grand Rapids, Michigan, August 31, 2022. Twelve Ford Sailors traveled to Michigan for the ship’s annual namesake visit to learn about the legacy of President Gerald R. Ford and connect with local community members in Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor and Albion. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2022 Date Posted: 08.31.2022 22:42 Photo ID: 7397354 VIRIN: 220831-N-DN657-1119 Resolution: 5005x3337 Size: 1.31 MB Location: GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US Hometown: NEW BALTIMORE, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Namesake Visit [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.