USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Namesake Visit

Aviation's Electrician's Mate 1st Class Frank Weyer, left, from Jonesville, Michigan, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department, speaks with Bob Ford during a dinner in Grand Rapids, Michigan, August 31, 2022. Twelve Ford Sailors traveled to Michigan for the ship’s annual namesake visit to learn about the legacy of President Gerald R. Ford and connect with local community members in Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor and Albion. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

