In the continuum of raising awareness of women in service and their corresponding contributions, Sailors at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego observed Women’s Equality Day, Aug. 31. Lt. Cmdr. Leticia Banker, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Branch Clinic department head, delivers remarks as the event's guest speaker. NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2022 Date Posted: 08.31.2022 21:03 Photo ID: 7397283 VIRIN: 220831-N-WJ173-1002 Resolution: 2678x2997 Size: 2.38 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women’s Equality Day Observed at NMRTC San Diego [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Wai Sum Cheung, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.