    Women’s Equality Day Observed at NMRTC San Diego [Image 1 of 2]

    Women’s Equality Day Observed at NMRTC San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Wai Sum Cheung 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    In the continuum of raising awareness of women in service and their corresponding contributions, Sailors at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego observed Women’s Equality Day, Aug. 31. Capt. Kim Davis, (L), NMRTC commander, reviews information booths dedicated to highlighting the accomplishments of women in the military. NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 21:03
    Photo ID: 7397282
    VIRIN: 220831-N-WJ173-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women’s Equality Day Observed at NMRTC San Diego [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Wai Sum Cheung, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Women's Equality Day
    Observance
    NMCSD
    Capt. Davis
    NMRTC San Diego

