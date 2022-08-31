Women’s Equality Day Observed at NMRTC San Diego

In the continuum of raising awareness of women in service and their corresponding contributions, Sailors at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego observed Women’s Equality Day, Aug. 31. Capt. Kim Davis, (L), NMRTC commander, reviews information booths dedicated to highlighting the accomplishments of women in the military. NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

