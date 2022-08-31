Women’s Equality Day Observed at NMRTC San Diego

In the continuum of raising awareness of women in service and their corresponding contributions, Sailors at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego observed Women’s Equality Day, Aug. 31.



The observance recognizing Women's Equality Day was established by Joint Resolution of Congress in 1971. Women's Equality Day commemorates the 1920 passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which gave women the right to vote. The observance has grown to include focusing attention on women's continued efforts toward gaining full equality.



“It is important for all of us — men and women alike — to celebrate how far our nation has come in terms of honoring and respecting women in roles that were inconceivable just a few decades ago,” said Lt. Cmdr. Leticia Banker, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Branch Clinic department head and guest speaker.



“Within the Department of Defense alone, we have ample examples of women fulfilling and often exceeding their duties in impactful roles. If we narrow it down to NMRTC, our very own commander — Captain Kim Davis — is a women,” expressed Banker. “From the top down, down up and side to side, we have women at NMRTC doing the work that they signed up for, and serving as an inspiration to so many.”



“This year’s theme is: The future is all of us, equality is a human right,” said Capt. Kim Davis NMRTC San Diego commander. “Women’s Equality Day commemorates the struggles of women to be heard as fierce advocates who gained the statutory right to vote. We need to harness the entirety of our diversity as a military. What you see here is a reflection of mutual respect.”



According to a memorandum from the Under Secretary of Defense, date Aug. 17, “Women occupy 25 percent of the Military Department senior leadership positions, and 14 percent of positions in the Combatant Commands and Joint Staff leadership” It goes on to say, “We must continue to increase this integration, as it is through diverse perspectives, experiences, and skillsets that we will keep our Nation secure.”



In order to keep the Nation secure, NMRTC San Diego Sailors remain committed to helping ensure warfighter readiness by capitalizing on the diverse and highly committed talent group that makes up some of the finest military health care professionals.



NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2022 Date Posted: 08.31.2022 21:04 Story ID: 428457 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women’s Equality Day Observed at NMRTC San Diego, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.