Powering through the Polar Plunge

THULE AIR BASE, Greenland – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Courtney Hilliard, 821st Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of command support staff, is dunked underwater by her friends during the annual Polar Plunge on Thule Air Base, Greenland, Aug. 6, 2022. Thule AB is located 750 miles north of the Arctic Circle and is operated by the 821st Space Base Group. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

