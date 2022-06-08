Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Powering through the Polar Plunge [Image 3 of 3]

    Powering through the Polar Plunge

    THULE AIR BASE, GREENLAND

    08.06.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn 

    Space Base Delta 1

    THULE AIR BASE, Greenland – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Courtney Hilliard, 821st Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of command support staff, is dunked underwater by her friends during the annual Polar Plunge on Thule Air Base, Greenland, Aug. 6, 2022. Thule AB is located 750 miles north of the Arctic Circle and is operated by the 821st Space Base Group. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 18:18
    Photo ID: 7397171
    VIRIN: 220806-F-JY979-0003
    Resolution: 4070x2740
    Size: 6.53 MB
    Location: THULE AIR BASE, GL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Powering through the Polar Plunge [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jared Bunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Arctic
    #Greenland
    #United States Space Force

