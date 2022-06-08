Powering through the Polar Plunge

THULE AIR BASE, Greenland – U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Space Force Guardians wait by a fire before submerging into the Arctic Ocean during the annual Polar Plunge at Thule Air Base, Greenland, Aug. 6, 2022. The traditional plunge into North Star Bay is held each summer when the temperature is just warm enough to prevent the bay from freezing over. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

