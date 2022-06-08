Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Powering through the Polar Plunge [Image 2 of 3]

    Powering through the Polar Plunge

    THULE AIR BASE, GREENLAND

    08.06.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn 

    Space Base Delta 1

    THULE AIR BASE, Greenland – U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Curtis Neraasen, 920th Security Forces Squadron port operations flight chief, calms himself after submerging into the Arctic Ocean during the annual Polar Plunge on Thule Air Base, Greenland, Aug. 6, 2022. The temperature of the surface water of the Arctic Ocean is fairly constant at approximately 28.8 °F, near the freezing point of seawater. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 18:18
    Location: THULE AIR BASE, GL
    #Arctic
    #Greenland
    #United States Space Force

