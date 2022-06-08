Powering through the Polar Plunge

THULE AIR BASE, Greenland – U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Curtis Neraasen, 920th Security Forces Squadron port operations flight chief, calms himself after submerging into the Arctic Ocean during the annual Polar Plunge on Thule Air Base, Greenland, Aug. 6, 2022. The temperature of the surface water of the Arctic Ocean is fairly constant at approximately 28.8 °F, near the freezing point of seawater. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

