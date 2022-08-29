A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations boat crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of this Cuban fishing vessel about 2 miles south of Marquesas, Florida, Aug. 29, 2022. The people were repatriated to Cuba on Aug. 31, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Gregory Schell)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 17:48
|Photo ID:
|7397135
|VIRIN:
|220829-G-BQ174-1050
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|7.89 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard repatriates 64 people, 1 dog to Cuba [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT