    Coast Guard repatriates 64 people, 1 dog to Cuba [Image 1 of 5]

    Coast Guard repatriates 64 people, 1 dog to Cuba

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of this migrant chug about 9 miles southeast of Plantation Key, Aug. 28, 2022. The people were repatriated to Cuba on Aug. 31, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Sector Key West
    Cuba
    Migrant Interdiction
    OPSEW

