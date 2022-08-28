Coast Guard repatriates 64 people, 1 dog to Cuba

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of this migrant chug about 9 miles southeast of Plantation Key, Aug. 28, 2022. The people were repatriated to Cuba on Aug. 31, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
