U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence Meets With Key Leaders at AFCEA’s TechNet Augusta 2022

U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence and Fort Gordon, Command Sgt. Maj. Delia Quintero, with U.S. Army Material Command Command, Sgt. Maj. Alberto Delgado, U.S. Army Central Command, Sgt. Maj. Brian Disque, U.S. Army Combined Arms Center, Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Helton, U.S. Army III Corps, Command Sgt. Maj. Arthur Burgoyne, and U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. to the Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, Sgt. Maj. Michael Robinson, hosts a Non-Commissioned Officer Panel at AFCEA’s TechNet Augusta 2022 at the Augusta Marriott Convention Center in Augusta, Georgia, on August 16th, 2022.

