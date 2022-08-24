U.S. Army Cyber Leaders Host Chief of Staff of the French Army, Gen. Pierre Schill

U.S. Army Signal School Senior Enlisted Advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Darien Lawshea, provides an overview of training to the Chief of Staff of the French Army, Gen. Pierre Schill, during a visit to Fort Gordon, Georgia, on August 24th, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 15:01
|Photo ID:
|7396754
|VIRIN:
|220824-A-WY182-366
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT GORDON, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
