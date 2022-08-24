U.S. Army Cyber Leaders Host Chief of Staff of the French Army, Gen. Pierre Schill

U.S. Army Cyber Command Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett, and U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence and Fort Gordon Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Paul Stanton, provided an overview of training and operations during a visit with the Chief of Staff of the French Army, Gen. Pierre Schill, at Fort Gordon, Georgia, on August 24th, 2022.

Date Taken: 08.24.2022
Location: FORT GORDON, GA, US