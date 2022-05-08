Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNATRA Flight Surgeon Earns Wings of Gold [Image 3 of 3]

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Photo by Anne Owens 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Lt. Danny Xu receives his Wings of Gold, joined by his mother and brother, Aug. 5. Xu is the first Aeromedical Dual Designator (AMDD) to transition from flight surgeon to pilot in 20 years. (U.S. Navy Photo by Anne Owens/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Flight Surgeon
    CNATRA
    AMDD
    Xu
    Wingings

