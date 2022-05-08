CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Lt. Danny Xu receives his Wings of Gold, joined by his mother and brother, Aug. 5. Xu is the first Aeromedical Dual Designator (AMDD) to transition from flight surgeon to pilot in 20 years. (U.S. Navy Photo by Anne Owens/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2022 Date Posted: 08.31.2022 13:40 Photo ID: 7396460 VIRIN: 220805-N-OT909-1174 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 7.36 MB Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNATRA Flight Surgeon Earns Wings of Gold [Image 3 of 3], by Anne Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.