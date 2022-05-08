CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Lt. Danny Xu receives his Wings of Gold, joined by his mother and brother, Aug. 5. Xu is the first Aeromedical Dual Designator (AMDD) to transition from flight surgeon to pilot in 20 years. (U.S. Navy Photo by Anne Owens/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 13:40
|Photo ID:
|7396460
|VIRIN:
|220805-N-OT909-1174
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.36 MB
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Hometown:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
CNATRA Flight Surgeon Earns Wings of Gold
