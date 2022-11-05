CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Lt. Danny Xu stands on the flight line of Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in front of a T-44 Pegasus, May 11. Xu is the first Aeromedical Dual Designator (AMDD) to transition from flight surgeon to pilot in 20 years and received his Wings of Gold while attached to the "Stingrays" of Training Squadron (VT) 35. (U.S. Navy photo by Anne Owens/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.31.2022 13:40 Photo ID: 7396420 VIRIN: 220511-N-OT909-1005 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.99 MB Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNATRA Flight Surgeon Earns Wings of Gold [Image 3 of 3], by Anne Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.