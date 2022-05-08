CNATRA Flight Surgeon Earns Wings of Gold

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Lt. Danny Xu stands with his fellow naval aviators to recite the Flyer's Creed after receiving his Wings of Gold, Aug. 5. Xu is the first Aeromedical Dual Designator (AMDD) to transition from flight surgeon to pilot in 20 years. (U.S. Navy Photo by Anne Owens/Released)

