    ASC welcomes today’s interns, tomorrow’s future [Image 6 of 6]

    ASC welcomes today’s interns, tomorrow’s future

    UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Allen was born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa. He joined the Army National Guard in 2004 and served three combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He earned his Bachelor of Accounting degree from the University of Phoenix in 2019. Allen now works as a risk financial management analyst intern after being hired at the 2022 BEYA virtual hiring event. In this position, he validates risk with fund requests to ensure that ASC issues appropriated funds in a fiscally legal way. In his free time, Allen enjoys spending time with his family.

    “My favorite part of working at ASC is the ability to still serve the men and women in the U.S. Army even though my time wearing the uniform is ending,” he said.

