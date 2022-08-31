ASC welcomes today’s interns, tomorrow’s future

Photo By Sarah Patterson | Allen was born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa. He joined the Army National Guard in...... read more read more Photo By Sarah Patterson | Allen was born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa. He joined the Army National Guard in 2004 and served three combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He earned his Bachelor of Accounting degree from the University of Phoenix in 2019. Allen now works as a risk financial management analyst intern after being hired at the 2022 BEYA virtual hiring event. In this position, he validates risk with fund requests to ensure that ASC issues appropriated funds in a fiscally legal way. In his free time, Allen enjoys spending time with his family. “My favorite part of working at ASC is the ability to still serve the men and women in the U.S. Army even though my time wearing the uniform is ending,” he said. see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – The U.S. Army Sustainment Command has had the pleasure of welcoming many new interns this year. ASC hires interns from various sources, such as the Becoming Everything You Are virtual hiring event, student- based online recruiting platform, Handshake, USAJOBS and local job fairs. Here’s a look at the new interns!



Cory Cook



Cory graduated from Mount Mercy University with a Master of Business Administration degree in December 2021. He is a financial management analyst intern for the resource management payroll execution and financial review division in ASC’s G-8, the Resource Management Division. In his free time, Cory likes to golf, bowl and spend time with his wife and children. He is from the Quad Cities and says it is a great place to live and work because of the history of the area and many restaurants.



“My favorite part about working at ASC would be the people,” he said. “Everyone that I have encountered has been extremely nice and welcoming. It definitely makes being a newbie a lot easier.”



Carter Duwa



Carter is currently a senior at Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois, where he is double-majoring in accounting and business finance with a minor in data analytics. Carter followed in his mom’s footsteps of working in ASC’s G-8 and works as an intern in the Resource Managerial Accounting Division. One of Carter’s main responsibilities is to research prior year material orders to close ASC’s open obligations before they expire. In his free time, Carter plays basketball, golfs and lifts weights. He has lived in Bettendorf, Iowa, his whole life and loves that his job at ASC gives him the opportunity to stay close to his family. Carter’s biggest challenge at ASC is that government accounting is a lot different from other accounting he has experienced. Nevertheless, Carter said, he’s getting better with each new day.



“I work through these problems by trying to be a sponge and absorbing something new each day. After a while, things start clicking,” he said.



“My favorite part about working at ASC is all the new people I have met. Everyone is super nice and willing to help me whenever I have questions.”



Courtney Elliott



Courtney is also a Quad Cities native. She attended St. Ambrose University and got her internship in the ASC G-8 as a financial management intern through the career services platform, Handshake. Courtney’s job is to help ensure that ASC is in compliance with fiscal laws and funding guidelines. In her free time, she enjoys home remodeling, graphic arts, reading and spending time with her family and two dogs.



Courtney said this about ASC: “The Departments are interwoven which has created a network of people with a variety of talents! By far the best part has been that everyone I have met is cheerful. My network at ASC has been supportive and accommodating from the minute I walked on base.”



Allen McCain



Allen was born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa. He joined the Army National Guard in 2004 and served three combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He earned his Bachelor of Accounting degree from the University of Phoenix in 2019. Allen now works as a risk financial management analyst intern after being hired at the 2022 BEYA virtual hiring event. In this position, he validates risk with fund requests to ensure that ASC issues appropriated funds in a fiscally legal way. In his free time, Allen enjoys spending time with his family.



“My favorite part of working at ASC is the ability to still serve the men and women in the U.S. Army even though my time wearing the uniform is ending,” he said.



Lucas Patterson



Not all interns at ASC are from the Midwest! Lucas moved to the Quad Cities from Huntsville, Alabama. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a concentration in accounting from the University of North Alabama in May 2022. He is currently working towards his Master of Accountancy, Certified Fraud Examiner certification, and Certified Public Accountant certification. He got his internship as an accountant in the G-8 Managerial Accounting Division at the 2022 BEYA virtual hiring event. In this job, he reviews and analyzes accounting reports that consist of unmatched transactions, unliquidated obligations, unfilled customer orders and trends and discrepancies and then recommend appropriate corrective actions. Although he is a long way from home, he and his wife have enjoyed living in the Quad Cities.



Lucas particularly enjoys the programs ASC offers to help employees have a better work-life balance. “Both the flex schedule and Civilian Fitness Program have allowed me to find a balance between my career and personal life,” he said.



The flex schedule allows employees to select their own starting and ending times within the eight-hour workday, with the opportunity to participate in the compressed work schedule.



The compressed work schedule allows employees to work nine hours daily, instead of eight, resulting in a nine-day pay period.



The CFP is designed to encourage Army Civilians to engage in regular exercise to promote healthy habits and a higher quality of life for employees. Employees in the program are authorized up to three hours of administrative leave a week, with a maximum of 80 hours a year, to partake in fitness activities during the workday.



Serena Patterson



Serena, Lucas’ wife, is also from Huntsville. She graduated from the University of North Alabama in May 2022 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and a concentration in human resources. She is currently working towards her Master of Business Administration, but still makes time to enjoy all the many hiking and bike trails that the Quad Cities area offers! Serena got her internship at the 2022 BEYA virtual hiring event. She now works as a management analyst intern in G-8’s Manpower Division. In her job, Serena conducts analysis of manpower programs and available resources to enhance productivity in accordance with priority programs and requirements.



“My favorite aspect of working for ASC is the abundance of experiences and learning opportunities available to help diversify my professional profile,” she said.



If you are interested in becoming an intern, ASC is hiring! To find available job listings, search for “Army Sustainment Command” on usajobs.gov.



Justine Maass, a human resource specialist at ASC, shared a tip on how to successfully apply for positions at ASC.



“Make sure to fully read the entire job posting to ensure not only you upload all the required documents, but the correct ones.”