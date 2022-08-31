ASC welcomes today’s interns, tomorrow’s future

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Serena, Lucas’ wife, is also from Huntsville. She graduated from the University of North Alabama in May 2022 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and a concentration in human resources. She is currently working towards her Master of Business Administration, but still makes time to enjoy all the many hiking and bike trails that the Quad Cities area offers! Serena got her internship at the 2022 BEYA virtual hiring event. She now works as a management analyst intern in G-8’s Manpower Division. In her job, Serena conducts analysis of manpower programs and available resources to enhance productivity in accordance with priority programs and requirements.

    “My favorite aspect of working for ASC is the abundance of experiences and learning opportunities available to help diversify my professional profile,” she said.

