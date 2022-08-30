FRCE Hosts 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Commanding General

Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) V-22 Branch Head Andrew Rock, (center) briefs Maj. Gen. Scott F. Benedict, commanding general of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) and Capt. James Belmont, FRCE’s commanding officer, in front of the wing of an MV-22 Osprey. FRCE hosted an Aug. 30 visit for 2nd MAW leadership highlighting the maintenance, repair, and overhaul services performed at FRCE.

