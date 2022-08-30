FRCE Hosts 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Commanding General

Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) Executive Officer Lt. Col. Jason Raper (right) discusses MV-22 overhaul operations with Maj. Gen. Scott F. Benedict, commanding general of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), during an Aug. 30 tour of the depot by 2nd MAW leadership. The tour focused on the MV-22 Osprey, F-35 Lightning II and future plans for F-35 maintenance and capabilities at FRCE.

