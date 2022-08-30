Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCE Hosts 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Commanding General [Image 2 of 3]

    FRCE Hosts 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Commanding General

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Joseph Andes 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) Executive Officer Lt. Col. Jason Raper (right) discusses MV-22 overhaul operations with Maj. Gen. Scott F. Benedict, commanding general of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), during an Aug. 30 tour of the depot by 2nd MAW leadership. The tour focused on the MV-22 Osprey, F-35 Lightning II and future plans for F-35 maintenance and capabilities at FRCE.

