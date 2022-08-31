FRCE Hosts 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Commanding General

Photo By Joseph Andes | Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) V-22 Branch Head Andrew Rock, (center) briefs Maj....... read more read more Photo By Joseph Andes | Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) V-22 Branch Head Andrew Rock, (center) briefs Maj. Gen. Scott F. Benedict, commanding general of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) and Capt. James Belmont, FRCE’s commanding officer, in front of the wing of an MV-22 Osprey. FRCE hosted an Aug. 30 visit for 2nd MAW leadership highlighting the maintenance, repair, and overhaul services performed at FRCE. see less | View Image Page

Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) hosted an Aug. 30 visit from Maj. Gen. Scott F. Benedict, commanding general of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW). During the visit, FRCE leadership discussed depot operations with Benedict and gave him a tour highlighting the maintenance, repair, and overhaul services performed at FRCE.



FRCE provides maintenance, overhaul and technical services for many of the aircraft flown by 2nd MAW, including the F-35B Lightning II, MV-22B Osprey, CH-53E Super Stallion, AV-8B Harrier, F/A-18 Hornet, and AH/UH-1 helicopters. Maintenance and overhaul operations conducted on Marine Corps aircraft make up more than 75% of FRCE’s annual workload.



“This visit provided a great opportunity to showcase to 2nd MAW leadership the outstanding support our workforce provides to the warfighter,” said FRCE Commanding Officer Capt. James Belmont. “It highlighted our capabilities as well as the crucial role the depot plays in maintaining fleet readiness. This visit was also special because, being so near to one another, we share a very close working relationship with the squadrons that make up 2nd MAW.”



Belmont, FRCE Executive Officer Lt. Col. Jason Raper, FRCE Executive Director Chris Holder and FRCE First Sgt. Christopher Greene welcomed Benedict before leading a tour through some of the depot’s facilities. The tour focused on the MV-22 Osprey, F-35 Lightning II and future plans for F-35 maintenance and capabilities at FRCE.



The visit is Benedict’s first visit to FRCE since assuming command of 2nd MAW on July 11. He last served as the director of Strategy, Plans and Policy for U.S. Central Command. Benedict has served as a Marine Corps officer and Naval aviator for more than 30 years.



Benedict was accompanied by wing leaders including 2nd MAW Assistant Wing Commander Col. Stephen Acosta, Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, and Command Master Chief Augustine Cooper. Also in attendance was Cherry Point Commanding Officer Col. Brendan Burks.



FRCE is North Carolina's largest maintenance, repair, overhaul and technical services provider, with more than 4,000 civilian, military and contract workers. Its annual revenue exceeds $1 billion. The depot provides service to the fleet while functioning as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy; Naval Air Systems Command; and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers.



