    USS Cole Conducts a General Quarters drill. [Image 12 of 13]

    USS Cole Conducts a General Quarters drill.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.25.2017

    Photo by Seaman Christopher Stachyra 

    USS Cole (DDG 67)

    220829-N-CS075-1003 ATLANTIC OCEAN (August 29, 2022) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Zonrad Van, from Long beach, California, holds a firehose during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) in the Atlantic Ocean, August 29, 2022. USS Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Stachyra)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 07:30
    Photo ID: 7395725
    VIRIN: 220829-N-CS075-1003
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Cole Conducts a General Quarters drill. [Image 13 of 13], by SN Christopher Stachyra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Cole Conducts a live fire exercise
    USS Cole Conducts a live fire exercise
    USS Cole Conducts a General Quarters drill.
    USS Cole Conducts a General Quarters drill.
    USS Cole Conducts a General Quarters drill.
    USS Cole Conducts a Fresh Water Washdown
    USS Cole Conducts a live fire exercise
    USS Cole Conducts a Fresh Water Washdown
    USS Cole Conducts a Fresh Water Washdown
    USS Cole Conducts a General Quarters drill.
    USS Cole Conducts a General Quarters drill.
    USS Cole Conducts a General Quarters drill.
    USS Cole Conducts a General Quarters drill.

    TAGS

    #Navy #determinedwarrior #COLE #NATO

