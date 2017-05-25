USS Cole Conducts a General Quarters drill.

220829-N-CS075-1003 ATLANTIC OCEAN (August 29, 2022) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Zonrad Van, from Long beach, California, holds a firehose during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) in the Atlantic Ocean, August 29, 2022. USS Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Stachyra)

Date Taken: 05.25.2017 Date Posted: 08.31.2022 Photo ID: 7395725 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN