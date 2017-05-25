USS Cole Conducts a General Quarters drill.

220829-N-CS075-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (August 29, 2022) Sailors investigate a simulated fire during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) in the Atlantic Ocean, August 29, 2022. USS Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Stachyra)
|05.25.2017
|08.31.2022 07:30
|7395723
|220829-N-CS075-1001
|6720x4480
|1.11 MB
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|0
|0
