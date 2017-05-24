220828-N-CS075-1002 ATLANTIC OCEAN (August 28, 2022)



Gunner’s Mate 1st Class James Songer, from Del City, Oklahoma, uses a freshwater hose to wash down a MK 45 Mod 1 5-inch gun during a freshwater washdown aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) in the Atlantic Ocean, August 28, 2022. USS Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Stachyra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2017 Date Posted: 08.31.2022 07:30 Photo ID: 7395716 VIRIN: 220828-N-CS075-1002 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 853.07 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Cole Conducts a Fresh Water Washdown [Image 13 of 13], by SN Christopher Stachyra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.