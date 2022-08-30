220830-N-UL352-1043 SUEZ CANAL (Aug 30, 2022) Guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) transits the Suez Canal, Aug. 30. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2022 Date Posted: 08.31.2022 03:57 Photo ID: 7395574 VIRIN: 220830-N-UL352-1043 Resolution: 2988x2240 Size: 1.81 MB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Delbert D. Black Transits Suez Canal [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.