220830-N-UL352-1028 SUEZ CANAL (Aug 30, 2022) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Walter Rushton, assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), stands watch during the ship’s transit through the Suez Canal, Aug. 30. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 03:57
|Photo ID:
|7395569
|VIRIN:
|220830-N-UL352-1028
|Resolution:
|2677x2007
|Size:
|533.46 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Delbert D. Black Transits Suez Canal [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT