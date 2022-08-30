Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Delbert D. Black Transits Suez Canal [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Delbert D. Black Transits Suez Canal

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeremy Boan 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220830-N-UL352-1068 SUEZ CANAL (Aug 30, 2022) Fire Controlman Seaman Kyle McGuire, assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), stands watch during the ship’s transit through the Suez Canal, Aug. 30. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

