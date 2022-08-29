Jerry Roberts, University of Arizona Wildcats football team linebacker, participates in a Community Partnership Day at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. The players visited DM and got first-hand experience in what it’s like to be a part of the 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handlers, a taste of the 48th Rescue Squadron physical training regimen as well as some 355th Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 23:28 Photo ID: 7395371 VIRIN: 220829-F-PV484-1060 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 2.64 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bear Down: DM, UoA Community Partnership Day [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.