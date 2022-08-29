Jerry Roberts, University of Arizona Wildcats football team linebacker, participates in a Community Partnership Day at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. The players visited DM and got first-hand experience in what it’s like to be a part of the 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handlers, a taste of the 48th Rescue Squadron physical training regimen as well as some 355th Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 23:28
|Photo ID:
|7395371
|VIRIN:
|220829-F-PV484-1060
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bear Down: DM, UoA Community Partnership Day [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
