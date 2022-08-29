Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bear Down: DM, UoA Community Partnership Day [Image 10 of 12]

    Bear Down: DM, UoA Community Partnership Day

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate 

    355th Wing

    University of Arizona Wildcats football team players visit Davis-Monthan during the UoA Community Partnership Day at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. During the event, DM showcased its 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog teams, the 355th Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal capabilities and some light training with the 48th Rescue Squadron pararescuemen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

