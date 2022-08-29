Bear Down: DM, UoA Community Partnership Day

Josh Baker, University of Arizona Wildcats football team starting center, participates in UoA Community Partnership Day at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. During the event, DM showcased its 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog teams, the 355th Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal capabilities and some light training with the 48th Rescue Squadron pararescuemen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

