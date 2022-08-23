U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Japanese Engineer District (JED) Chief of Construction division, Lawrence ‘Lee’ Seeba, speaks to members of the district team during his retirement ceremony at Camp Zama, Japan, August 23, 2022. Seeba is retiring after a combined 37 years of civilian service. He arrived to JED in 2012 and was involved in contracts exceeding the billion-dollar range.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 19:04 Photo ID: 7395125 VIRIN: 220823-D-SI704-223 Resolution: 6951x3994 Size: 3.3 MB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JED Chief of Construction hangs up his hardhat [Image 2 of 2], by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.