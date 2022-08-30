JED Chief of Construction hangs up his hardhat

Photo By Patrick Ciccarone | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Japanese Engineer District (JED) commander, Col. Gary...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Ciccarone | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Japanese Engineer District (JED) commander, Col. Gary Bonham, presents the Civilian Service Commendation Medal to JED Chief of Construction division, Lawrence ‘Lee’ Seeba, during his retirement ceremony at Camp Zama, Japan, August 23, 2022. Seeba is retiring after a combined 37 years of civilian service, where he primarily worked within the civil engineering sector. see less | View Image Page

Gazing out into the sea of beaming faces, the bespectacled man clutches the metallic frame of an award. His eyes, darting from the crowd and back to his hands, are stern but kind, the type of look a proud grandfather might wear watching their family. He stands tall and lean, towering in front of his onlookers, much like the buildings he has assisted in creating during his time as a civil engineer.



Lawrence Seeba, or Lee, as he is affectionately known around the office, is retiring after a total of 37 years of civilian service and was awarded the Civilian Service Commendation Medal. He was the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Japan Engineer District (JED) Chief of Construction division.



Accepting the award in front of his adopted U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Japan Engineer District (JED) family, Lee was met with the strong handshake of another one of JED’s father-figures – the commander.



“We are so grateful for your steadfast leadership during your time with us,” said JED commander, Col. Gary Bonham. “From the bottom of my heart, I thank you for your service.”



A native of Bismarck, ND, young Lee’s exposure to the engineering career field came from his father, who was also a civil engineer with over 30 years of service.



“[Thanks in part to my father,] I was able to view a lot of construction placement before I could even legally work,” Seeba remembered. “[From the beginning,] I had a passion to build – I still do.”



Following in his father’s footsteps and focusing on his growing need to build, Seeba graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering, which is when his real entrance into the field began.



“[After graduating,] I started working as a maintenance supervisor at a steel mill,” Seeba said. “I then had my first child and decided to move back to Omaha to continue work as a mechanical contractor.”



With his family growing and his career in engineering on the rise, Lee’s move back to Omaha would prove to be a life-altering one, as it eventually introduced him to USACE and their construction division, of which he would later become a cornerstone.



“[Upon moving back,] I finally decided to try [working for] the USACE Construction Division in 1985,” mused Lee. “I worked with them for a few years while in Omaha, before [relocating abroad.]



After his entrance into USACE and a tour back in Omaha, Lee enjoyed a whirlwind tour in Europe, during which he was present when the Berlin Wall was finally destroyed. His duty stations have brought him to locales from Alaska to Colorado where he continued to hone his skill set and establish himself as an integral part of USACE’s worldwide team.



In 2016 however, Seeba accepted an offer from the JED, working for the Iwakuni office as a resident engineer, where he holds special memories. It was also a tour where he managed contracts exceeding the billion-dollar range.



Seeba played an integral part of the Defense Policy Review Initiative, or DPRI, a joint-Japanese supported force redistribution plan to include reducing the U.S. footprint on Okinawa and positioning U.S. forces in more strategic locations.



“I remember sitting on my balcony with my wife, Emilie, looking out at all of the construction cranes lined up in the distance [near one of the bases,]” said Lee. “I made a lot of friendships over there, but I remember feeling really satisfied with all of the structures we built there…we made those bases what they are today.”



Following that, Lee made his way down to Okinawa for a tour, ending in 2018, upon which he made his final stop in his career at the Camp Zama JED Office, where he assumed his role as their Chief of the Construction division.



Bringing decades of competent engineering experience to the table, along with a calming and friendly demeanor, Lee quickly cemented himself as an ally to his fellow engineers.



“The level of professionalism here at JED has never failed to impress me,” Seeba remarked. “Working together was an incredible experience.”



But Lee’s most important structures he’s helped build during his career were all the friendships he has made along the way –the self-professed “grandfather” to hundreds of his employees and close friends he has met.



“Emilie and I have had the opportunity to make a lot of important connections here in Japan,” Lee said. “All of my teammates here are like my family – I feel like they’re all my grandchildren, my extended family.”



Seeba’s imprint of course extends to JED’s commander, who fondly considers him to be a critical asset.



“Lee has been such a steady presence during his time here,” remarked Bonham. “He’s the type of man who whenever he enters the room, you just feel at ease knowing that [Lee] will take control of the whatever situation is present.”



Today, Lee takes his last steps around the Camp Zama JED building before his official retirement begins.



“There are no words I can express for all of my thanks and pride [I hold] to all I know,” Lee said. “In the end [of my career,] the highlight is the extended family relationships I have with the people [I’ve met] all over the world.”



Although Lawrence Seeba’s story as a civilian service employee is nearing its end, in true engineer fashion, he had one last piece of advice for his team.



“No matter what the problem is, [or what you face] the answer is the same, in the Corps of Engineers ‘WE BUILD.’”