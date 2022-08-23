JED Chief of Construction hangs up his hardhat

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Japanese Engineer District (JED) commander, Col. Gary Bonham, presents the Civilian Service Commendation Medal to JED Chief of Construction division, Lawrence ‘Lee’ Seeba, during his retirement ceremony at Camp Zama, Japan, August 23, 2022. Seeba is retiring after a combined 37 years of civilian service, where he primarily worked within the civil engineering sector.

