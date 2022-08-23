Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JED Chief of Construction hangs up his hardhat [Image 2 of 2]

    JED Chief of Construction hangs up his hardhat

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Patrick Ciccarone 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Japanese Engineer District (JED) commander, Col. Gary Bonham, presents the Civilian Service Commendation Medal to JED Chief of Construction division, Lawrence ‘Lee’ Seeba, during his retirement ceremony at Camp Zama, Japan, August 23, 2022. Seeba is retiring after a combined 37 years of civilian service, where he primarily worked within the civil engineering sector.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 19:04
    Photo ID: 7395128
    VIRIN: 220823-D-SI704-363
    Resolution: 6702x4542
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JED Chief of Construction hangs up his hardhat [Image 2 of 2], by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JED Chief of Construction hangs up his hardhat
    JED Chief of Construction hangs up his hardhat

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JED Chief of Construction hangs up his hardhat

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Japan
    #Camp Zama
    #USACE
    #Engineering
    #Corps of Engineers
    #JED

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT