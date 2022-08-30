Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Company Pugil Sticks [Image 6 of 7]

    Bravo Company Pugil Sticks

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Jacob Bratcher, a recruit with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participates in a pugil sticks event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Aug. 30, 2022. Recruits executed numerous Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques throughout the event to better their opponent and increase endurance. Bratcher was recruited out of Recruiting Station Sacramento, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 19:01
    Photo ID: 7395121
    VIRIN: 220830-M-CI314-1029
    Resolution: 4277x2851
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company Pugil Sticks [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    Marines
    Recruit Training
    MCRDSD

