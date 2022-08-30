Bravo Company Pugil Sticks

U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Kayleb Moore, a recruit with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, responds to a drill instructor during a pugil sticks event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Aug. 30, 2022. Recruits executed numerous Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques throughout the event to better their opponent and increase endurance. Moore was recruited out of Recruiting Station Fort Worth, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

