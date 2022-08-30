U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a pugil sticks event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Aug. 30, 2022. Recruits executed numerous Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques throughout the event to better their opponent and increase endurance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

Date Taken: 08.30.2022
This work, Bravo Company Pugil Sticks [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Grace Kindred