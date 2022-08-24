Mark Francis (center), 575th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, work lead, works on a T-38 as part of the Talon Repair Inspections and Maintenance (TRIM) program, Aug. 24, 2022, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The TRIM program will be performed on 190 T-38 aircraft. The capability allows for localized depot-level maintenance to replace or repair key parts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 09:53
|Photo ID:
|7394077
|VIRIN:
|220824-F-GY993-010
|Resolution:
|6334x4220
|Size:
|17.86 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, T-38 Talon Repair Inspection and Maintenance program launches at JBSA Randolph [Image 9 of 9], by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
