    T-38 Talon Repair Inspection and Maintenance program launches at JBSA Randolph [Image 9 of 9]

    T-38 Talon Repair Inspection and Maintenance program launches at JBSA Randolph

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Members with the 575th and 809th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron work on a T-38 as part of the Talon Repair Inspections and Maintenance (TRIM) program, Aug. 24, 2022, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The TRIM program will be performed on 190 T-38 aircraft. The capability allows for localized depot-level maintenance to replace or repair key parts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 09:52
    Photo ID: 7394081
    VIRIN: 220824-F-GY993-012
    Resolution: 6273x4180
    Size: 15.41 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

