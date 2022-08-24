T-38 Talon Repair Inspection and Maintenance program launches at JBSA Randolph

Members with the 575th and 809th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron work on a T-38 as part of the Talon Repair Inspections and Maintenance (TRIM) program, Aug. 24, 2022, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The TRIM program will be performed on 190 T-38 aircraft. The capability allows for localized depot-level maintenance to replace or repair key parts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

