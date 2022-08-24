Oscar Almeida, 575th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, electrician, conducts maintenance on a T-38 aircraft, Aug. 24, 2022, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The TRIM program will be performed on 190 T-38 aircraft. The capability allows for localized depot-level maintenance to replace or repair key parts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 09:52 Photo ID: 7394079 VIRIN: 220824-F-GY993-009 Resolution: 6164x4107 Size: 16.63 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, T-38 Talon Repair Inspection and Maintenance program launches at JBSA Randolph [Image 9 of 9], by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.