Oscar Almeida, 575th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, electrician, conducts maintenance on a T-38 aircraft, Aug. 24, 2022, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The TRIM program will be performed on 190 T-38 aircraft. The capability allows for localized depot-level maintenance to replace or repair key parts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 09:52
|Photo ID:
|7394079
|VIRIN:
|220824-F-GY993-009
|Resolution:
|6164x4107
|Size:
|16.63 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, T-38 Talon Repair Inspection and Maintenance program launches at JBSA Randolph [Image 9 of 9], by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT