Finnish Airlift Tactical Exercise 2022

A Finnish PC-12NG and C-295M aircraft assigned to the Satakunta Air Command taxis before taking off during the 2022 Finnish Airlift Tactical Exercise (ATEX), in Oulu, Finland, Aug 24, 2022. ATEX is the Satakunta Air Command’s most important transport and communication aircraft annual exercise. The Finnish Air Force hosted members from multiple partner nations to participate in ATEX, enhancing readiness across the European Theater. Training with our partner nations reinforces NATO members’ commitment to preserving regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman)

