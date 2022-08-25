Finnish Airlift Tactical Exercise 2022

Pilots assigned to the Finnish and U.S. Air Force discuss a flight plan prior to boarding a Finnish PC-12NG together, assigned to the Satakunta Air Command during the 2022 Finnish Airlift Tactical Exercise (ATEX), in Oulu, Finland, Aug 24, 2022. The Finnish Air Force hosted members from multiple partner nations to participate in ATEX, enhancing readiness across the European Theater. Training with our partner nations reinforces NATO members’ commitment to preserving regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman)

