    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Finnish Airlift Tactical Exercise 2022 [Image 8 of 9]

    Finnish Airlift Tactical Exercise 2022

    OULU, FINLAND

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Pilots assigned to the Finnish and U.S. Air Force discuss a flight plan prior to boarding a Finnish PC-12NG together, assigned to the Satakunta Air Command during the 2022 Finnish Airlift Tactical Exercise (ATEX), in Oulu, Finland, Aug 24, 2022. The Finnish Air Force hosted members from multiple partner nations to participate in ATEX, enhancing readiness across the European Theater. Training with our partner nations reinforces NATO members’ commitment to preserving regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 08:36
    Photo ID: 7393992
    VIRIN: 220825-F-OA820-0025
    Resolution: 4619x3146
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: OULU, FI 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Finnish Airlift Tactical Exercise 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Izabella Workman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Finland
    StrongerTogether
    ATEX22

